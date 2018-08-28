Lions Win First Two Games

By Jasmine Williams

News Writer

The Dresden High School Lions seem to be starting a winning streak for this season, winning its first two games so far.

The Lions came off of a difficult win over Westview, after assistant coach, Scott Hewitt, passed out during the game and had to be rushed to a Jackson hospital. He is reportedly doing well now.

With the Lions seeming to be at the top of their game Friday, the Scotts Hill Lions stood no chance. Dresden won 33-14. The Lions will move on to Lake County for the first away game of the season on Friday, August 31. This game will also be the first region game for the Lions.