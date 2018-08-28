July unemployment rate up locally; unchanged statewide

The unemployment rate in 57 Tennessee counties improved in July 2018, according to statistics recently released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The unemployment rate remained the same in 19 counties when compared to June and the number of unemployed Tennesseans increased in 19 counties.

The national unemployment rate for July declined to 3.9 percent from June’s rate of 4.0 percent, which represents an increase of 0.1 percentage points. Compared to July 2017, the national rate declined by 0.4 percent.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 3.5 percent has not only remained unchanged since June, it mirrors the 3.5 percent recorded during the same time period in 2017.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate was the highest statewide. It climbed from 5.0 percent in June to 7.6 percent in July, for an increase of 2.6 percent. In a year-to-year comparison, the July 2018 figure was just 0.5 of a percentage point higher than it was in 2017. Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,490 workers, 14,310 were employed and 1,180 were unemployed. Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of July was 4.1 percent more than the state average of 3.5 percent, and was 3.7 percent higher than the national rate of 3.9 percent.

(See compete story in the August 29th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)