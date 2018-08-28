High School Bulldogs Repeat Last Years Win

By Jasmine Williams

News Writer

The Gleason High School Bulldogs hosted Fulton City for the second game of the high school football season on Friday, August 24.

The Bulldogs made touchdown after touchdown against Fulton City and won the game 50-14.

The Bulldogs played very well, but made some mistakes in their blocking. With this week being open for the Bulldogs, there in no doubt that the team will be practicing hard to improve their blocking and other areas that they are not the best at.

The Bulldogs beat Fulton City with an overwhelming number of touchdowns, which is no different then last year, when the Bulldogs beat Fulton City 52-0.