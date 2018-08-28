Doris Owen named grand marshal of Gleason’s Tater Town Parade

Doris Owen

The City of Gleason is celebrating its 45th Annual Tater Town Special this week with numerous activities leading up to the main event – the Tater Town Parade, which will take place in downtown Gleason at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 1.

The theme for this year’s special is “Tater Town Traditions”.

For her unselfish service to the Gleason Community, the Gleason Gazelles have chosen to recognize Doris Deck Owen, a lifelong member of the Gleason community, by naming her grand marshal of the Tater Town Parade.

(See compete story in the August 29th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)