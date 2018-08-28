Bulldozer and trailer overturn on Hwy 22 in Dresden

Construction employees work to remove a trailer hauling a bulldozer that overturned on Hwy 22 in front of Dresden High School, shortly before noon on Monday.

A trailer hauling a bulldozer caused quite a stir this week when it overturned on Hwy 22 in front of Dresden High School.

At approximately 11:37 a.m., on Monday, August 27, Dresden Police Department Capt. Danny R. Taylor was dispatched to the intersection of Hwy. 22 and Hwy 217, to investigate an accident at that location.

