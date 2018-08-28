2018 Tater Town Special Set for September 1st

The Tater Town Special is underway this week, with the Tater Town Parade set for Saturday, Sep. 1, starting at 10 a.m. The Bulldogs Junior High School cheerleading squad are seen marching in the 2016 parade.

Tater Town is the place to be this week as the Gleason Gazelles and the Gleason Community gear up for the 45th annual Tater Town Special. The theme for this year’s event is “Tater Town Traditions.”

(See compete story in the August 29th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)