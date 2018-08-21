Martin Middle Chargers Win First Regular Game of the Season

Quincey Hamilton has the ball and in the game had one touchdown, a two point conversion and rushed over 100 yards.

By Jasmine Williams

News Writer

The newly named Martin Middle Chargers started their season off with a win against the Milan Bulldogs, which was held at Martin Middle School on Tuesday, August 14.

At halftime, the Chargers were up 6-0 and by the end of the game Martin had beat Milan 28-6.

The next game for the Chargers will be at South Gibson on Tuesday, Aug. 28.