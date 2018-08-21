Dresden Middle is On Point

Amare Curtis has the ball and his making his way to the end zone. The Dresden Middle Lions beat the Lake Road Generals at Thursday night’s game.

By Jasmine Williams

News Writer

Dresden Middle School faced off against Lake Road at Dresden’s first home game of the season, which was held Thursday night, August 16, at the Dresden High School football field. The Lions seemed unstoppable against the Generals, scoring touchdown after touchdown and when the first quarter of the game was up, the Lions had 34 points to the Generals 0

The Lions’ next contest will be an away game against Henry County on Thursday night, August 23.