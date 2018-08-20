Martin man enters plea in knife wielding incident

Robert M. Jumper

A local man entered a plea during his preliminary hearing in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, in reference to a verbal altercation that escalated into a dangerous situation at a Martin residence.

Robert Melvin Jumper, Jr., 21, of Martin, who was charged with aggravated assault, after allegedly pulling a knife on someone during an argument, entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of attempted assault.

