Greenfield Board approves rezoning request; discusses comp time policy

New signs were recently erected celebrating the Greenfield Girls’ Basketball team for winning the 2018 TSSAA Class State Championship; the Boys’ Basketball team for being the 1984 TSSAA Class A State Champs; and the Jr. High Lady Jackets for winning the 2011 TNT Class 2-A State Championship. Also, a new announcement board greeting visitors as they drive along Hwy 45 in Greenfield has been installed.

The Greenfield City Board voted to approve a rezoning request and heard a report on the status of the city’s revised comp policy, during Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting.

Board members also discussed the sale of delinquent properties for the 2016 tax year. Attorney Pemberton reported that properties that have not had the taxes paid on them before the October 10 deadline will be sold at auction in Weakley County Chancery Court.

(See compete story in the August 22nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)