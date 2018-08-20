Elementary School Have First Cross County Meet

The Dresden team stand together to celebrate the medals that they earned in the first Cross County Meet of the season. Not pictured was Marissa Owens who rolled her ankle.

By Jasmine Williams

News Writer

Dresden Elementary, Central Christian Academy, and other teams from around the area, came to the Adult Learning Center in Dresden on Thursday, August 9, for the first race of the cross country season. Dresden had a total of seven runners this year with four girls and three boys. The first event was a one-mile race.