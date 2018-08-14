THP TROOPER AIRLIFTED TO NASHVILLE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY CRASH NEAR SHARON

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is recovering from injuries sustained in an accident near Sharon Friday afternoon.

Trooper Clint Steven Todd, 38, of Huntingdon is being treated at a Nashville hospital for multiple injuries he received in a two-vehicle collision, while riding his trooper motorcycle.

According to THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks, shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, 29-year-old Albert Ray Simpson of Kenton, Tenn. was traveling east on Mt. Vernon Road in a 2006 Ford F-250.

When Simpson attempted to cross Highway 45, he pulled out in front of Trooper Todd’s motorcycle, which was northbound on Highway 45.

This resulted in the motorcycle colliding with Simpson’s truck in the right-rear side, spinning both vehicles.

The trooper was thrown from his motorcycle, and suffered serious injuries, including broken limbs.

Trooper Todd was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Simpson was not injured in the accident.

According to Lt. Wilbanks, charges are pending against Simpson.

(See compete story in the August 15th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)