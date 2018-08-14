STUDENT POLICY REVISIONS APPROVED FOR 2018-19 SCHOOL YEAR

Several changes affecting students were approved for the 2018-19 school year, during the Aug. 2 School Board meeting.

A policy revision approved on second reading, involving graduation activities, states that students who have met all graduation requirements on the day of graduation may participate in the graduation ceremony.

The graduation ceremony is optional (not required to graduate, if the student chooses not to attend). Students, who are chronically absent (18 days or more) during their senior year, may be excluded from graduation activities at the discretion of the school principal.

Additionally, principals shall ensure that students graduating with honors and/or complete at least 10 hours of community service each semester are recognized during the graduation ceremony.

