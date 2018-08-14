MARTIN BOARD APPROVES SEWER RELOCATION PROJECT AND DRAINAGE STUDY
A sewer relocation project and drainage study were two of the top items on the agenda at Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Martin City Board.
After receiving the latest cost estimate, the board voted to begin accepting bids on the Hawks Road and Dustin Laird Drive Sewer Relocation Project. The job involves relocating sewer pipes that run through the Vowell family property to free up the land for development. It is estimated the project will cost approximately $109,500.
In other business, the board voted to authorize TLM Associates, Inc., which is a professional architectural, engineering and interior design firm, to conduct a drainage study survey of Jones Street from the intersection of Todd Street to the intersection of South McCombs.
