GLEASON BOARD DISCUSSES ETERNAL FLAME VETERANS’ MONUMENT; MINIATURE GOLF COURSE COMING TO TOWN
The small building on a lot located on Hwy 22 in Gleason marks the location of Rolling Hills Miniature Golf Course.
Members of the Gleason Board approved the site for a monument honoring veterans during last Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting.
After reviewing the possible locations for the monument, which features an eternal flame, board members voted to place it in front of Gleason City Hall.
In other business, Mayor Diane Poole announced that Rolling Hills Miniature Golf Course, owned by Audie and Bobbie Ruble, is Gleason’s newest business. She stated the 18-hole miniature golf course will be situated on a 10-acre tract of land on the south side of Hwy 22 in Gleason.
