FRANK GIBSON HONORED BY CLASSMATES, TEACHERS AFTER HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

Frank Gibson (front-center), wife Kathy, and daughter, Amy, celebrate with Frank’s classmates and teachers at Simply Southern restaurant in Gleason.

It was a welcome-home celebration with classmates and high school teachers on Wednesday, Aug. 8, for Frank Gibson. Just one day earlier, the Gleason native was inducted into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame in an afternoon ceremony in Murfreesboro.

Meeting at Simply Southern restaurant in Gleason, fellow members of the class of 1965 and teachers Edgar Floyd and Suzanne Russell enjoyed a brief time of reuniting. Gibson, now residing in Florida, had returned three years earlier to celebrate a fiftieth class reunion during the annual Tater Town Days.

It was a time to share memories, look at photos, and celebrate a classmate’s accomplishments. His career started locally while in high school and blossomed as he used his writing talents in the Army and later with a distinguished career at The Tennessean, working with John Seigenthaler.