WINNERS ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST 2ND WEAKLEY COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION

After weeks of candidates campaigning for public office at the local and state levels, the voters have cast their ballots and the results are in for the August 2, 2018 Weakley County General Election and State Primary.

Out of 15,928 registered voters, a total of 6,863 ballots (43.09 percent) were cast in the Weakley County Aug. 2 General Election and State Primary.

Of this number, 5,040 votes were cast by Republicans, 1,508 were Democrats and 314 were non-partisan.

In the Aug. 2 Weakley County General Election, incumbent Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum (I) of Dresden, now in his first term of office, won re-election with 3,972 votes. Challenger, Jason Plunk (R) of Sharon, who currently serves as a member of the Sharon City Board, came in second with 2,750 votes.

Sheriff Michael A. Wilson (D), who has held his job for the past 36 years, won re-election with 3,490 votes, while former Martin Police Chief David Moore (R) came in a close second with 3,286 votes.

