WEAKLEY COUNTY MAN KILLED IN FARMING ACCIDENT
A farming accident has claimed the life of a Weakley County man.
According to Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old Wesley Garrett McDaniel of Fire Tower Road, located north of Dresden, was killed when the tractor he was riding overturned on a steep hill, trapping him underneath.
The accident occurred on Jewell Store Road, located between Dresden and Palmersville.
Weakley County Coroner Rick Workman pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The death has been ruled an accident.
(See compete story in the July 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)