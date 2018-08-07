SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES BACKGROUND CHECKS AND SCHOOL SAFETY ISSUES
A new state law requiring background checks for all school employees, and other school safety issues topped the agenda at last Thursday’s Weakley County School Board meeting.
On the topic of background checks, Director of Schools Randy Frazier stated new regulations that went into effect July 1, 2018 require both new applicants and current school employees to have a background check every five years.
This includes the school system’s 240 certified employees and 155 non-certified personnel. He said it costs $30 for each volunteer and $32.60 per certified employee for background checks. This amounts to $12,600 for all 395 school employees to have a background check.
A revised School Safety Policy and the hiring of SROs for all Weakley County Schools were also discussed.
