DRESDEN BOARD APPROVES PURCHASE OF AMERICAN DRIVE PROPERTY
Members of the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the purchase of property located on American Drive for $110,000, during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.
By negotiating with the seller, the City of Dresden saved $15,000 from the original asking price.
In other business, the board voted to proceed with the engineering phase of a bridge construction project on Evergreen Street involving replacing two bridges, which is expected to cost $46,900. This includes engineering fees, geotechnical soils borings, and asbestos testing. However, Mayor Washburn pointed out that, once the project is completed, TDOT will reimburse the City of Dresden for 100 percent for the money spent on the bridge project.
A tiny house ordinance was also approved.
(See compete story in the August 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)