ARRESTED IN WEST TENNESSEE MULTI-AGENCY DRUG INVESTIGATION

FOUR

A joint two-day investigation by the TBI, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Dyer County Sheriff’s Department, and 27th Judicial Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of four men.

According to TBI spokesperson Susan Niland, four individuals known by law enforcement to sell drugs in the Dyersburg area were located and arrested Wednesday and Thursday.

Agents seized various amounts of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and suboxone.

Officers also seized three firearms and three vehicles.

All four men were booked into the Dyer County Jail.

(See compete story in the August 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)