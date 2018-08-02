WEAKLEY COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD NAMES NEW DIRECTOR
Members of the Weakley County Economic Development Board and Executive Committee voted to approve a new director, during their Monday, July 30 meeting at the Weakley County Municipal Electric System.
Jerry Brigance of the Search Committee reported that Elizabeth Pritchett, with Center Point Business Solutions, received and interviewed several applications for the job of director of the Joint Weakley County EconomicDevelopment Board.
After interviewing the applicants, the committee voted unanimously to recommend Shelby Spurgeon of Jackson, Tenn. for the position.
(See compete story in the Aug. 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)