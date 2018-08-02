WEAKLEY COUNTY COURTHOUSE BAILIFF STEVE TODD HONORED AT RETIREMENT RECEPTION

Fellow officers and personnel at the Weakley County Detention Center, as well as courthouse employees, gathered in the training room at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department last Friday afternoon to wish 56-year-old Deputy Steve Todd well during his retirement.

He was treated to a reception, complete with cake, punch and other tasty treats. His many fellow workers and friends also gave the longtime deputy and court bailiff assorted gifts in recognition of his many years of service to the citizens of Weakley County.