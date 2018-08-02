WEAKLEY COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES TAX RATE; SRO PROGRAM; TWO-PERCENT RAISE

The Weakley County Commission approved the final reading of the budget for fiscal year 2018-19, during Thursday’s called meeting at the Weakley County Courthouse.

A resolution setting the property tax rate at $1.9727 per $100 of assessed value for FY 2018-2019 was unanimously approved. Although the new tax rate is lower, it will produce approximately the same amount of revenue as in FY 2017-2018, due to an overall increase in local property values, which were recently reappraised at $557,100,559.

One of the highlights of the budget is a two-percent pay raise totaling over $105,000 for county employees.

Additionally, the budget includes money for the renovation of Reelfoot Bank’s old building at 408 North Lindell Street, which will be the new location for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Martin.

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution naming the members of the Rules Committee.

Members of the Commission recognized longtime Commissioner Earl Wright during his final commission meeting. County Mayor Jake Bynum said Wright, who is not seeking re-election to the Sixth District, was the longest consecutively serving county commissioner in the history of Weakley County, having served on the commission for over 40 years.