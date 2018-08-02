WCEDB DISCUSSES ONGOING PROJECTS BRINGING JOBS TO WEAKLEY COUNTY
Current Weakley County Economic Development Board chairman, Alex Bynum, presents Larry Alexander of Martin with a plaque in appreciation for his service as board chairman for the past two years.
Building projects now underway promise to bring much-needed jobs to the area.
During Monday morning’s meeting of the Weakley County Economic Development Board and Executive Committee at the Weakley County Municipal Electric System, members discussed the addition of a new company moving into Martin’s spec building and a building expansion at MTD.
(See compete story in the Aug. 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)