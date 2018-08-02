MARTIN MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR ASSAULT AFTER RAMMING ANOTHER VEHICLE
An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a Martin man, after the defendant allegedly chased down a car and crashed into it with his own vehicle near Martin.
William Robert Doss, 26, of Martin, is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, possession of schedule VI marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI (first offense).
