A Martin man is accused of burglarizing a Weakley County business and stealing several items.

Michael Jay Morrison, 45, of Martin, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft under $1,000.

According to a report by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk, the defendant allegedly broke into Quality Kitchens and Baths near Martin, as well as a vehicle on the property, stealing assorted tools from both.