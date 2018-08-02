JUNE UNEMPLOYMENT UP IN ALL 95 TENNESSEE COUNTIES
The unemployment rate for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties increased in June 2018, according to data released Thursday by Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Burns Phillips.
The national unemployment rate for June climbed to 4.0 percent from May’s rate of 3.8 percent, which represents an increase of 0.2 percentage points. Compared to June 2017, the national rate declined from 4.3 percent to 4.0 percent.
During the same rating period, Tennessee’s jobless figures remained unchanged at 3.5 percent. Over the past year, Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate decreased from 3.6 percent to 3.5 percent.
Weakley County’s unemployment rate jumped from 3.5 percent in May to 5.1 percent in June, for an increase of 1.6 percent. However, the jobless rate has declined 0.2 percent over the past year. Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,710 workers, 14,910 were employed and 800 were unemployed. Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of June was 1.6 percent more than the state average of 3.5 percent, and was 1.1 percent higher than the national rate of 4.0 percent.
