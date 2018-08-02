JUNE UNEMPLOYMENT UP IN ALL 95 TENNESSEE COUNTIES

The unemployment rate for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties increased in June 2018, according to data released Thursday by Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Burns Phillips.

The national unemployment rate for June climbed to 4.0 percent from May’s rate of 3.8 percent, which represents an increase of 0.2 percentage points. Compared to June 2017, the national rate declined from 4.3 percent to 4.0 percent.

