Obituaries

Robert Thomas Galey

Robert Thomas Galey, age 54 of Bradford, died July 24. Funeral services were held July 26 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and Bruce Pigue officiated. Burial followed in Skullbone Church of Christ Cemetery.

Mr. Galey was born March 24, 1964 to Herbert Galey and Betty Galey. He is also survived by his son, Tom Bob Galey of Arkansas; one daughter, Devy (Matt) James of Greenfield; one brother, Roger Galey of Greenfield; two sisters, Rhonda (Larry) Gordon of Georgia and Rebecca (Mike) Todd of Tennessee; and five grandchildren.

Tracy Joe McGehee

Tracy Joe McGehee, age 50 of Sharon, died on Monday, July 30 at his home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 2, in Eastside Cemetery in Martin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow the graveside service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 1, at Bowlin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bowlin Funeral Home.

Mr. McGehee is survived by his parents, Donald and Dot McGehee of Martin; his wife, Heather Sheay McGehee; his son, Chandler Grant Trace McGehee; his daughters, Hailey Ashten McGehee and Abigal Connar McGehee, all of Sharon. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tony McGehee.

Bonnie Lou Jones

Bonnie Lou Jones, age 79 of Dresden, died July 23, 2018 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 28 at the Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Ms. Jones was born October 14, 1938 to the late Tom and Shug (Rhodes) Brundige. She was a faithful member of the Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 66 years and at the time of her death was the longest serving member.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Kerri) Maddox of Dresden, and Reverend Ricky (Bianca) Jones of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and her sisters, Janice (Kenneth) Gatewood of Dresden and Vickie (Bob) Cooley of Union City; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Maddox; her daughter, Janet Leigh Maddox; two brothers, Richard Brundige and Ronnie Brundige and a sister, Sara Glenda Brundige.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to St. John’s CDS in Martin or the Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dresden.

Madison Tucker

Madison Elmo Tucker, age 84 of Lansing, MI, formerly of Palmersville, died at his home on July 29. Graveside funeral services for Mr. Tucker will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Macks Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 2 at Bowlin Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friends may gather in Macks Grove Church Cemetery on Friday, August 3, prior to the graveside service. Mr. Tucker is survived by his wife; Patsy Matheny Tucker.

Lawanda Mosley Blackard

Lawanda Mosley Blackard, age 88 of Lebanon, formerly of Latham, died on July 20 at her daughter’s residence. Funeral services for Mrs. Mosley were held on Tuesday, July 24 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in Grove Hill Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Gayla Poindexder of Memphis, Shelia (Bill) Holman of Lebanon; her son, Charles Leon (Patty) Mosley Jr. of Latham; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; James and Georgia (Hawks) Stafford, her first husband; Charles Leon Mosley, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Grove Hill Cemetery fund.