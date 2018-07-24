WEAKLEY COUNTY COMMISSION TO CONSIDER TAX RATE; SRO PROGRAM; TWO-PERCENT RAISE

The Weakley County Commission is expected to approve the final reading of the budget for fiscal year 2018-19, during Thursday’s called meeting at the Weakley County Courthouse.

This involves appropriating money for the various funds and fixing the tax rate. The Finance, Ways and Means Committee is recommending setting the property tax rate at $1.9727 per $100 of assessed value for FY 2018-2019. Although the new tax rate is lower, it will produce approximately the same amount of money as in FY 2017-18, due to an overall increase in local property values.

Other highlights on the agenda are:

The budget also funds a two-percent raise totaling over $105,000 for county employees.

Funding for the School Resource Officer (SRO) Program.

An interlocal agreement between the City of Martin, Martin Industrial Board, Weakley County Industrial Board and Weakley County Government. The agreement involves providing funds for the purpose of making improvements to the 100,000-square-foot spec building at Martin’s Industrial Park, in order for Dong-A Hwa Sung Co. Ltd. to establish a business that will provide approximately 220 jobs to the area.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to appoint Rules Committee members of the Weakley County Board of Commissioners.

(See compete story in the July 25th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)