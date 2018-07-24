School starts August 6th; focus on school safety

With all of the school shootings around the nation, it is increasingly important for local governmental entities to do whatever they can to improve school safety. With this in mind, local leaders are in the process of installing police officers in area schools. Additionally, strategies for staying safe during school attacks are being implemented to educate students and staff members how to survive.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier states, if everything goes according to plan, the biggest improvement at Weakley County Schools this year will be the installation of school resource officers (SROs) in all six schools.

The SRO program has received the endorsement of the Weakley County School Board.

Members of the Weakley County Commission are expected to approve funding for the SRO program when they meet this Thursday afternoon.

