McKenzie man faces charges following single-vehicle accident

A McKenzie man is facing multiple charges after wrecking an automobile over the weekend and leaving the scene.

Paul Ray Townsend, 63, of 395 Birmingham Lane North, McKenzie, is charged with: DUI (first offense), leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, failure to immediately notify law enforcement of an accident, and violation of the financial responsibility law (no insurance).

