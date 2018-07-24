Martin Board approves SRO program; donation to Chargers Foundation

During Thursday’s afternoon called meeting of the Martin City Board, members voted to accept the Weakley County School Resource Officer (SRO) proposal. The board also approved a resolution authorizing a one-time donation of $15,000 to the Chargers Foundation.

These two important issues had already been discussed during meetings held earlier this month; but since there were two aldermen absent at the last regular board meeting on July 9, Mayor Randy Brundige decided to wait until all board members were present before making a final decision.

