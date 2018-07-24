Dresden Sonic Opens Wednesday By Editor | July 24, 2018 | 0 The new Sonic located on Hwy 22 in Dresden opens on Wednesday, July 25 at noon. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts School starts August 6th; focus on school safety July 24, 2018 | No Comments » Weakley County General Election And State Primary – August 2nd July 24, 2018 | No Comments » Dresden is getting a new mural July 17, 2018 | No Comments » Weakley County Baptist Association Holds Mission Week in Weakley County July 17, 2018 | No Comments » Sharon receives CDBG fire protection grant July 17, 2018 | No Comments »