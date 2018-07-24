All Weakley County Officers are Trained to Carry Narcan

[From left to right] Weakley County Prevention Coalition Program Coordinator Courtney Echols; Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson; Melesa Lassiter, who is the Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist of the Weakley County Prevention Coalition; Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum; and Suzanne Harper, Program Director of the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, gather to celebrate all officers in Weakley County being trained to use Narcan (Naloxone).

By Jasmine Williams

News Writer

On Tuesday morning, July 24, members of the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, County Mayor Jake Bynum, and Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson gathered at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department to celebrate all officers in Weakley County being trained to use Narcane (Naloxone).

Narcan (Naloxone) is a nasal spray that can be used in case of a possible opioid overdose. It is a reversal drug that will help a person come out of an overdose and start breathing again. Narcan will keep the person alive until an ambulance can come to provide further treatment. Opioids are prescription medication used to treat pain which includes: Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Fentanyl, Methadone and even Heroin.

