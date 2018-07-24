Obituaries

Lindbergh Crittendon

Ben Lindbergh Crittendon, age 85, died July 22, 2018, at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 24, at Bible Union Baptist Church. Rev. Terry Griffin and Rev. Keith Sumner officiated. Burial followed in Bible Union Cemetery.

Mr. Crittendon was born January 26, 1933. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Brasure Crittendon of Martin; two daughters, Dana (Barry) Capps of Martin and Tina (Ricky) Lyell of the Midway community; two sons, Terry (Lori) Crittendon of Martin and Dermis (Mary Jane) Crittendon of the McConnell community; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Crittendon was retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation. He was a graduate of Martin High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. He was a member of Bible Union Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 40 years. He was a veteran, U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Crittendon and Maudie Collie Crittendon; and 16 siblings.

Peggy McDaniel

Peggy Joe Stanfill McDaniel, age 75, died July 18, at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Graveside service was held July 20 at Martin Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by her husband, Dale McDaniel; her parents, Gordon S. Stanfill and Edith Magdeline Lomax Stanfill. She is survived by her son, Scotty Lee (Ann) Keeley of Mason, TN; her daughter, Edith Michele Penny (Archie); two brothers, Gordon Stanfill of Sault St. Marie, MI and Jackie Stanfill of Washington State; four grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Blake, and Johnathan; and two great-grandchildren, Danille and Ryder; her cousins, Roger (Julie) Donaldson, Ralph (Jeri) Donaldson, Debbie Donaldson (Howard) Anderson, Leslie Davis, Kathy Davis (Ricky) Stafford and Jerry Davis.

She was a retired healthcare provider and was of the Baptist faith.

Ruby O. Smith

Ruby O. Smith, age 76 of Trezevant, died July 18 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services were July 22 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and Billy Hanks officiated.

Ms. Smith was born February 27, 1942 to Milburn Vermillion and Alma Johnson, both deceased.

She is survived by five sons, Kenneth Dial of Trezevant, Timmie Dial of Atwood, Chris Dial of Atwood, Randy Dial of Dresden and John Smith of Paris; and one daughter, Judy Bantz of Humboldt; three brothers, Hank Vermillion of South Fulton, Orville Vermillion of Greenfield and Darrell Vermillion; three sisters, Jeanette Curd of Greenfield; Margie Towns of Greenfield and Mary Towns of Dresden; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cynthia Tims

Cynthia “Cindy” Tims, age 52 of Cottage Grove, died July 17, 2018 at her home. A Celebration of Life Memorial service was held on July 22, 2018 in Jolley Springs Baptist Church.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Stanley Tims of Cottage Grove; her father, Bill Rines Sr. of Nesbit, MS.; her mother, Doris Ann Rines of Senatobia, MS.; her daughters, Tish Rutherford of Fulton, KY; and Sonya Rodgers of Tiptonville; her son, Jimmie Dale Rines of Troy, IL., three step children, Mindy Hart, Jason Russell, and Megan Russell of Paris; her brother, Bill Rines Jr. of Senatobia, MS., and 14 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother; Virginia Starks and her sister; Carla Childers.