Weakley County Baptist Association Holds Mission Week in Weakley County

Members of churches inside and outside Weakley County came together last week to repair church buildings and resident’s home, as part of Operation Homework. Young and old alike were able to take part in the activities, from cooking to construction work, during County Mission Week.

By Jasmine Williams

News Writer

The Weakley County Baptist Association went to various churches and homes in Weakley County over the past week, July 9-13, as part of their annual mission week.

This year’s mission trip was called “Operation Homework.”

he Baptist Association holds a mission week every year in July for members of 43 different churches in the Association, to take part by traveling somewhere in the country and holding Bible studies, renovating churches, and helping to repair the homes of residents of this county who are in need. But this year, the Baptist Association decided that their mission week would not be out of state and not even out of the county; they would stay right here in Weakley County.

