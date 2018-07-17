Sharon receives CDBG fire protection grant

The City of Sharon is one of 70 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) recipients, which recently received a combined total of nearly $28 million in Community Development Block Grants.

The CDBG grants were awarded to assist communities with infrastructure improvements, health and safety initiatives and façade improvements in downtown commercial districts.

Sharon received a $194,470 CDBG grant for Fire Protection Improvements.

According to Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, the grant funding will be used to purchase a rescue / brush truck to replace a 1992 model Chevrolet one-ton truck, which was already heavily used when it was obtained for the Sharon Fire Department.

