Sharon receives CDBG fire protection grant

| | 0

The City of Sharon is one of 70 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) recipients, which recently received a combined total of nearly $28 million in Community Development Block Grants.

 

The CDBG grants were awarded to assist communities with infrastructure improvements, health and safety initiatives and façade improvements in downtown commercial districts.

 

Sharon received a $194,470 CDBG grant for Fire Protection Improvements.

 

According to Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, the grant funding will be used to purchase a rescue / brush truck to replace a 1992 model Chevrolet one-ton truck, which was already heavily used when it was obtained for the Sharon Fire Department.

 

(See compete story in the July 18th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

Posted in News

Leave a Comment