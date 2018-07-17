MTD Products to create 200 jobs in Martin

An aerial view of MTD Products in Martin shows the facilities currently being utilized for production. Company officials recently announced a $10 million investment for facility updates and new equipment. MTD, which employs over 900 local citizens, plans on creating 200 additional jobs with the plant’s expansion.

MTD Consumer Group Inc. officials have announced that the manufacturer will invest $10 million in its Martin operations over the next five years.

MTD is Weakley County’s largest private employer and a leading global manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial outdoor power equipment under brands such as Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt. The company plans to create 200 jobs in Weakley County as it adds production at the Martin facility.

“MTD has played a valuable role in Weakley County for more than 30 years and employs more than 900 residents in West Tennessee,” said Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “The creation of 200 jobs will have a tremendous impact on the local economy and people of Weakley County. This investment underscores that Tennessee is a place where leading businesses can grow and provide quality jobs for our citizens.”

Rolfe complimented MTD for its continued commitment to Martin and Weakley County.

