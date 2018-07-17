Johnson & Winn named Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State track team

Anna Johnson and Loral Winn

Anna Johnson and Loral Winn have been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State track team.

Johnson is the school’s first multi-sport state champion, having won both the cross country and track and field.

Winn is Dresden’s first athlete of either gender to be named All-State as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Additionally, she is the school’s first two-time state champion as she claimed her two titles at state track prior to Johnson, who is the school’s first female state champion, winning her track state title in the 3,200 meters.

(See compete story in the July 18th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)