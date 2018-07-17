Greenfield Police Department Policies Amended

The Greenfield City Board amended Police Department policies, during their regular monthly meeting on July 10.

Police Chief Joey Radford requested the board change the Greenfield Police Department’s policy to include Walter State Community College as a certifiable police academy, in addition to the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Another policy change he requested is to lower the hiring age of police officers from 21 to 20, for applicants who will be 21 within six months of their 21st birthday.

