Greenfield Board discusses SRO program

The Greenfield City Board heard from Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson concerning a proposed countywide School Resource Officer (SRO) program during their regular monthly meeting on July 10.

“The County Commission will vote on this July 26. It’s already passed every committee and it’s in the budget, and I’m 99.9 percent sure it’s going to pass.”

He explained, during the first year of operation (FY 2018-2019), six officers will be hired for the SRO program. This will provide for an officer in all Weakley County schools that currently don’t have any, including: Dresden High School, Dresden K-8, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Sharon School and one in Martin.

Sheriff Wilson stated Martin has four schools, but only three SROs. Martin Primary and Martin Elementary are currently covered by a single officer. The extra SRO provided Martin may be placed in the elementary or primary school, so all Weakley County schools will be covered.

During the second year the SRO program is in operation (FY 2019-2020), Weakley County Government will begin providing funding for Martin’s other three officers.

