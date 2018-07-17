Gleason Board forms Dog Pound Committee to address concerns

During Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting, members of the Gleason City Board decided to form a Dog Pound Committee, after hearing a report concerning repairs that need to be made at the City Pound.

A Dog Pound Committee, which was formed during the meeting, is composed of Aldermen Doug Johnson and Jim Phelps, Dog Catcher Pete Baumes and Gleason Water Department Supervisor Tony Terrell. The committee members visited the pound Friday morning to evaluate the situation.

