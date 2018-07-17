Dresden Lions Prepare For Upcoming Season
Dresden Lion’s Divers Lockhart attempts to tackle McKenzie’s Dashaun Woodson in 7 on 7 action
held at UTM on July 14. The Lions first game of the 2018 season will be August 17 at home
against Westview.
Posted in Sports
