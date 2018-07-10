Weststar Alumni to Sponsor Weakley County Candidate Forum

Individuals seeking elected office in Weakley County will participate in a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 12, in the UT Martin Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. The forum is open to the public and is being sponsored by the WestStar Leadership Program’s Weakley County alumni group.

A community reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Boling University Welcome Center located behind the information desk in the Watkins Auditorium lobby. Candidates and forum attendees will then move to the auditorium at 6:20, and candidate introductions will begin at 6:30.

(See compete story in the July 11th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)