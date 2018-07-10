Mississippi man arrested after crashing into Dresden house

A Mississippi man is facing drug, alcohol and traffic charges after crashing his vehicle into a Dresden residence.

Vaughn was driving on a revoked license out of Shelby County and was also wanted in Shelby County on a domestic assault charge.

In Weakley County, Vaughn is facing multiple charges, including: Possession of Schedule II Drug; DUI (2nd offense); Driving on a Canceled, Suspended or Revoked License (1st offense); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Implied Consent Violation; and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance.

(See compete story in the July 11th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)