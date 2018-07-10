Martin Board approves $15,000 donation to Charger Foundation

The Martin City Board has approved a request for a donation to help the Charger Foundation convert all Martin K-8 schools to Charger sports teams, so they would be the same as Westview High School.

During Monday night’s meeting, Martin board members approved a $15,000 donation to the Charger Foundation, which will be used to change the mascot from the Panthers to the Chargers on sports uniforms and school logos at Martin Middle, Martin Elementary and Martin Primary schools.

(See compete story in the July 11th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)