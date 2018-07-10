Dresden mayor vetoes real estate purchase

A 10.5 acre real estate purchase proposed by the Dresden City Board includes the two barns (above). The property located off of American Drive. The purchase was initially approved, but then, vetoed by Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn. In a letter to city aldermen, the mayor explains the reasons for vetoing the real estate purchase.

By David Fisher

News Writer

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn has decided to veto a decision made by the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen to purchase a parcel of real estate, which was approved during the regular monthly meeting of the Dresden City Board on Monday, July 2, 2018.

The proposed real estate purchase, costing $125,000, involves a 10.5 acre tract of land with two barns located on it that were built approximately 38 years ago. The property is located at the end of American Drive and Legens Street that is zoned M-2 (Heavy Industrial).

