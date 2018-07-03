Weakley County SROs tentatively approved for FY 2018-19

During the June 29 meeting of the Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee, members tentatively approved funding for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department to place a School Resource Officer (SRO) in each school in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson states the School Resource Officer Program will cost a total of $382,447 for the first fiscal year. This will fund six SROs the first fiscal year and a total of nine in FY 2020.

(See compete story in the July 4th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)