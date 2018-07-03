Weakley County Commission extends ambulance service contract; to re-bid in six months

During Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Commission, members voted to extend Weakley County Ambulance Service’s contract for six months, and re-bid the franchise agreement.

After much debate, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution renewing the current contract with Weakley County Ambulance Service until December 31, 2018. This will give the County the time needed to complete a new bidding process with a deadline in September.

(See compete story in the July 4th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)